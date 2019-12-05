SkyForce10 was over the scene as Philadelphia police safely captured a horse that was on the loose late Wednesday night in Port Richmond.

What to Know SkyForce10 was over the scene shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday as a horse trotted along Richmond Street and East Lehigh Avenue.

Police safely captured the horse near Somerset and Mercer streets.

Police reunited the animal with its owner shortly before midnight.

Idris Elba's "Concrete Cowboys” isn’t out in theaters yet, but Philadelphia police dealt with their own real life equestrian drama when they chased after a horse that was on the loose in Port Richmond.

SkyForce10 was over the scene shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday as the horse trotted along Richmond Street and East Lehigh Avenue. After several minutes of the horse moving through Philly, police cruisers were able to box the animal in near Somerset and Mercer streets.

Police reunited the animal with its owner shortly before midnight.

This story is developing. Be sure to watch NBC10 News starting at 4 a.m. for an interview with the horse’s owner.