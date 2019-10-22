What to Know The Hooters, the O'Jays and the Philadelphia Orchestra headline the 2019 class of the Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame.

The Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame features people who have made a major impact in music in the Delaware Valley and beyond

The new inductees' plaques were revealed Tuesday.

Philadelphia has some rocking new members to its music walk of fame.

The 2019 Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame inductees include rockers the Hooters, R&B icons the O’Jays, the Philadelphia Orchestra, longtime 933.3 WMMR disc jockey Pierre Robert, vocalist Evelyn "Champagne" King, music executive Jody Gershon and philanthropist Dorrance "Dodo" Hamilton.

The walk of fame runs along the Avenue of the Arts’ South Broad Street between Spruce and Walnut streets.

Mayor Jim Kenney is joining Jerry “the Geator” Blavat and members of the walk of fame to dedicate seven new plaques to the music icons at a noon Tuesday news conference in front of Dorrance Hamilton Hall at Broad and Spruce streets. Watch it live on this page.

The University of the Arts Jazz Ensemble will provide music for the induction ceremony.

Once the plaques are unveiled, the party really gets going with an evening gala.

The Philly Music Walk of Fame was established in 1986 and honors Philly’s rich musical history. Members include Marian Anderson, Boyz II Men, Chubby Checker, Jim Croce, Patti LaBelle, Ed McMahon, Teddy Pendergrass, the Roots, Todd Rundgren and the Soul Survivors.