Thousands of Bees Swarm South Philly Street

Beekeepers were called to a South Philadelphia neighborhood Wednesday after thousands of honey bees swarmed the street.

The bees were found on a tree on the 1400 block of Montrose Street. A beekeeper who lives nearby estimated 10,000 to 20,000 bees on the tree. The man, who admitted the bees likely belong to him, climbed a ladder and attempted to lure the insects into a box by using a lavender scented spray. He was unable to do so however and other beekeepers from Havertown, Pennsylvania arrived at the scene to help.

“Oh my God, there’s a lot of them,” one beekeeper said as they worked to capture the insects.

By 8 p.m. the beekeepers were able to get most of the bees out of the tree but they’re still searching for the queen. Some of the bees also moved to a garden bed in front of a woman’s home, preventing her from getting inside.

