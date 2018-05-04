A toddler is dead and her mother is being questioned about what led to the child's apparent drowning in a bathtub inside the family's Northeast Philadelphia home, sources tell NBC10.

The 2-year-old girl was found unconscious just before 6 p.m. Friday by her father inside the home along the 1000 block of Wilbur Street, police said. He called for help and was holding the baby in his arms when paramedics arrived, law enforcement sources said.



She was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Sources say homicide detectives believe the mother, who apparently has been suffering from mental distress, may have drowned the child.

The mother is being questioned at the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit.

