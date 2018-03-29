Hometown Heroes Hall & Oates Give Philadelphia Shout Out in New Song - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Hometown Heroes Hall & Oates Give Philadelphia Shout Out in New Song

By NBC10 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Philadelphia's own Hall & Oats is showing some hometown pride in the band's new single "Philly Forget Me Not."

    The pop duo met at the former Adelphi Ballroom in 1967 while each musician was fronting his own band. Both Daryl Hall and John Oats were students at Temple at the time - Hall is actually from Pottstown, while Oats is from NYC - and both were interested in similar music. A friendship was born and a legacy started. 

    More than 50 years after meeting, the band returned to their roots with a new single dedicated to the City of Brotherly Love. Click here to listen.


      

