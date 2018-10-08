The Roxborough community is mourning the death of a homeless man who was found dead in a vacant parking lot on Ridge Avenue Sunday afternoon. He slept in a tent inside a grove of trees and was a fixture in the community for years, building a close bond with the people that lived there.

A homeless man who lived in the bushes of Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood died from multiple stab wounds, Philadelphia police said Tuesday.

His body was found near the spot where he slept in the 7300 block of Ridge Avenue at 12:35 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead by a responding medic at 12:39 p.m.

The death has been ruled a homicide, police said.

Nearby residents identified the victim as Enrico Stanziani, though police have not confirmed the man’s identity.

Neighbors told NBC10 the man was well known and well liked.

"He was always a nice guy," John DeGuio, a friend of the victim, told NBC10. "Everybody would drop him off something to eat. He wouldn't hurt anybody."

James Daugherty said he gave the victim food.

"He was like a middle-of-the-neighborhood legend," Daugherty said. "Like everybody knew who he was."

The investigation remains ongoing.