Holiday cheer is great and all, but time and trains stop for no man. And for some busy Philly residents, their commute and their Christmas spirit just don't line up.

For SEPTA, the solution seems simple: combine the two.

The transit authority is decorating its trains. The “Western Holiday Express," a series of cars designed as an old-fashioned Western train and filled with presents, hay, ornaments, and a full Christmas tree, took its place on the Regional Rail, Platform 0, in Suburban Station this past month. Half pop-up, half exhibit, it can be visited anytime 12-4 p.m on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

But SEPTA’s spread of holiday cheer expands past stationary train cars and into the community, as well. Local trolleys decorated by operators Gary Mason and Dave Musgrave use sparkling garlands, strings of lights, and shining ornaments to make the season a little brighter for their passengers.

The festive trolleys run on weekdays and can be found on two routes. The first (Trolley #9011), operates on route 15 from Monday to Friday from 12:24 to 10:49 a.m. The second (Trolley #9055), operates on Route 36, Monday through Friday, from 10:56 a.m. to 8:40 p.m.

Oh, and one more Philly special: this Saturday, Dec. 15., an exclusive SEPTA Holiday Trolley will also make trips from the 40th Street Trolley Portal to 15th Street Station every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; it’s part of the holiday celebration at the Trolley Portal Gardens. (LINK). Kids ages 4 to 16 get to ride the trolley for free, while the Trolley Car Station will offer $1 hot chocolate and spiked hot cocoa – fun for the whole family!