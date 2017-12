The weather will be a mixed bag this holiday weekend as temperatures warm up then drop again and rain moves in and out in time for Christmas Day. Will Santa see snow in our area for Christmas? It depends on where he's flying and when.

NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Krystal Klei is tracking a mild, soggy Saturday followed by a drop in temperatures. Expect a cloudy Christmas Eve and a cold Christmas with early morning rain or snow depending on your neighborhood.