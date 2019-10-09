A man is fighting for his life after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday night.

The man, who police say appeared to be in his 30s, was crossing the street on Roosevelt Boulevard near Pratt Street shortly before 9 p.m. when he was struck by a pickup truck which fled the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is currently in extremely critical condition.

Police said the hit-and-run vehicle is possibly a Ford pickup truck with black coloring on top and silver on the bottom. Parts of the vehicle were found at the scene.

If you have any information on the crash, please call Philadelphia Police.