A group of Good Samaritans chased down a hit-and-run driver who struck three teens in Philadelphia’s Olney section, police said.

A 22-year-old man driving a 1999 Ford Explorer jumped a curb and crashed into a 14-year-old boy, 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old girl standing on the 1300 block of W. Olney Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

The driver then fled the scene but was followed by witnesses, according to investigators. The driver then stopped at 3rd and Delphine streets, got out of the vehicle and tried to run away, police said. The Good Samaritans managed to chase him down. They held him until police arrived.

All three teens were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition. Police have not yet revealed the suspect’s identity or the specific charges against him.