Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who clipped a man and ran over the man's girlfriend outside a home in North Philadelphia. The man is speaking out as his girlfriend continues to recover. Police also released surveillance video of the hit-and-run vehicle.

What to Know Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a man and his girlfriend in front of his home in North Philadelphia.

The man was clipped by the vehicle but his girlfriend was run over and suffered a shattered pelvis and shattered shoulder blades.

The woman is in stable condition. Police released surveillance video of the hit-and-run and a $5,000 reward is being offered for an arrest.

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a man and his girlfriend in front of his home in North Philadelphia.

Jacob Ortega and his girlfriend, Priscilla Rodriquez, 27, were outside Ortega’s home on the 1700 block of West Allegheny Avenue back on Sept. 14 at 3:20 a.m. As they were outside, a Jeep Cherokee clipped Ortega and ran over Rodriquez. It then continued east on Allegheny Avenue from 17th Street without stopping.

“I heard her screaming, ‘I don’t want to die, I don’t want to die,’” Ortega said. “She had gushing blood coming from her forehead. She was badly injured.”

Rodriquez suffered a shattered pelvis and shattered shoulder blades. She remains hospitalized in stable condition nearly two weeks later.

“She got dragged by the car while I just got pinned and pushed over the hood of the car,” Ortega said.

Ortega has visited Rodriquez every day, hoping to soon give her the news that an arrest was made.

“I really don’t know what type of person does this,” Ortega said. “Just hits two people and leaves them there. That’s insane. Why would you do that?”

Ortega’s mother took a photo of her son and his girlfriend on the ground moments after the hit-and-run. On Wednesday police released surveillance video of the crash.

The hit-and-run vehicle is described as a Jeep Cherokee, 2013 or newer, with damage to the right side and a missing right wheel opening molding.

The Fraternal Order of Police is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information on the identity or whereabouts of the hit-and-run driver, please call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS.