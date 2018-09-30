Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes, Kills Pedestrian in Newtown Square - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes, Kills Pedestrian in Newtown Square

The victim was crossing the eastbound lanes on the 5400 block of West Chester Pike at 10:45 p.m. when he or she was struck by an SUV.

By David Chang

Published 2 hours ago

    Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian before fleeing the scene in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, Saturday night.

    The victim was crossing the eastbound lanes on the 5400 block of West Chester Pike at 10:45 p.m. when he or she was struck by an SUV. The vehicle then fled eastbound on West Chester Pike into Delaware County, police said.

    The victim died from his or her injuries. Officials have not yet revealed the victim’s identity.

    The hit-and-run vehicle is described as a newer, compact SUV, possibly a red Ford Explorer, with extensive damage to the driver’s side front.

    If you have any information on the incident, please call Willistown Township Police at 610-647-1440.

      

