Man Struck and Killed in West Philadelphia Hit-and-Run

A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia. Police are searching for the driver.

Police were on patrol around 3:15 a.m. when they spotted a man on the ground in the bike lane near Lancaster Avenue and 42nd Street.

The man was taken to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 4:16 a.m. Investigators later determined the man was struck by a vehicle which fled the scene.

Police have not released the man’s identity but say he was in his mid-50s. They also have not released a description of the hit-and-run vehicle.