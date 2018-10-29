What to Know A driver struck and killed a homeless woman who was lying on a mattress in the Kensington section of the city.

Police say the driver rear-ended a vehicle, fled the scene, jumped a curb and then ran over the homeless woman and a man.

Police recovered the hit-and-run vehicle but continue to search for the driver who they say fled the scene on foot.

A driver rear-ended a vehicle, fled the scene of the crash, jumped a curb, ran over and killed a homeless woman who was lying on a mattress and then ran away on foot in the Kensington section of the city, police said.

The ordeal began around 8:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Kensington Avenue and Cambria Street. Police say a woman in a minivan rear-ended a vehicle stopped at a red light. The woman in the van then drove away from the scene and lost control of her vehicle.

The woman then jumped a curb and ran over a 22-year-old homeless woman as well as a man who were both lying on mattresses on the sidewalk, police said.

The woman in the van continued to flee but was followed by the vehicle she had rear-ended earlier, police said. She then exited the van and fled the scene on foot, according to investigators.

The 22-year-old homeless woman suffered severe head trauma. She was taken to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 9:12 p.m. The man who was run over suffered bumps and bruises but was conscious when responders arrived.

Police later recovered the hit-and-run vehicle. The entire front bumper fell off after it struck the two victims, investigators said.

Police located an address where the minivan was registered and are speaking with people at that location. They are also looking through private cameras to find surveillance video.

During the hit-and-run, the van also crashed into a container full of used syringes. Dozens of syringes were spotted on the ground at the scene of the crash.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Philadelphia police.