What to Know Crystal Kelley, 46, was struck and killed by two hit-and-run vehicles on I-676 in Camden, New Jersey, early Monday morning.

Kelley's 13-year-old son, who had been injured in an initial accident, witnessed the hit-and-run crashes.

One vehicle was described as dark in color while the other was described as a dark-colored Nisssan Maxima, model year 2009-20015.

Police are searching for the drivers of two vehicles that struck and killed a woman in front of her injured son before fleeing the scene on I-676 in Camden, New Jersey.

On Monday around 4:45 a.m., Crystal Kelley, 46, of Princeton, New Jersey, was driving a GMC Terrain northbound on I-676 in Camden when she was involved in a crash, leaving her vehicle disabled in the left lane against the concrete median barrier.

Kelley and her 13-year-old son, who suffered minor injuries in the initial crash, then exited the vehicle, climbed over the median barrier and walked across the northbound lanes of I-676. Kelley was then struck by three vehicles as she tried to cross.

One of the striking vehicles remained at the scene while the other two continued northbound on I-676. The woman was taken to Cooper University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the first hit-and-run vehicle was dark in color while the second fleeing vehicle was a dark-colored Nissan Maxima, model year 2009-2015.

If you have any information on the incident, please call the State Police Bellmawr Station at 856-933-0662.