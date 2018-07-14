A Pennsylvania man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle after walking out a car wreck in Delaware early Saturday morning.

The 33-year-old man was driving a 2000 Toyota Avalon at 4:17 a.m. on the ramp from I-495 southbound onto the ramp to I-295. Police say the driver didn’t remain in the travel lane and the left front corner of the vehicle struck the barrier.

The impact caused the vehicle to swerve across the roadway onto a grassy area, flip and strike a tree. The driver then got out the vehicle and walked back onto the travel lane of the I-295 ramp while making a phone call, police said. He was then struck and killed by another vehicle which fled the scene. Police have not yet revealed his identity.

Two passengers who were inside the Toyota Avalon were taken to Christiana Hospital and treated for minor injuries they suffered during the initial crash.

The hit-and-run vehicle was described as a small and dark sports car, possibly a Honda Civic.

The I-295 ramp was closed for about three hours while police investigated the crash. If you have any information, please call Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit, Master Corporal J. Aube at 302-365-8483.

