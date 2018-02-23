After an Old City apartment building went up in flames, the Department of Licenses and Inspections is demolishing one of those buildings. But, the department will preserve the historically significant cast iron facade on that building.

It will take at least a week for construction crews to knock down what's left of 239 Chestnut Street. The six-story building, built in the 19th-century, was gutted by an aggressive fire that started on the sixth floor early Sunday morning. Two attached historic buildings also suffered fire and water damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



L&I deemed the building imminently dangerous in the wake of the fire, but retained outside engineers to see if the building's brownstone, plaster, and cast-iron façade could be salvaged.



A four-alarm fire destroyed 239 Chestnut St. leaving only the facade of the 19th-century building. The building will be demolished, but the first floor cast-iron facade will be saved.

An analysis determined the upper floor façade of brownstone and plaster was beyond repair, an L&I spokeswoman said, but the first floor cast-iron façade will be saved.

A 3D laser scan of the building's remaining structure was completed on Friday. L&I says it will help inform architects designing a new building for the site.

Demolition will begin after a neighboring building — 237 Chestnut Street — is shored up.

Chestnut Street between S. Bank and S. 4th streets; Elbow Lane between S. Bank and S. 3rd streets; and S. 3rd Street between Elbow Lane and Walnut Street will remain closed as work continues.

