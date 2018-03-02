High Winds Blow Over Freight Train Cars in Chester County - NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC10 First Alert Severe Weather Central

High Winds Blow Over Freight Train Cars in Chester County

By NBC10 Staff

Published at 9:22 PM EST on Mar 2, 2018 | Updated at 9:41 PM EST on Mar 2, 2018

    High Winds Blow Over Freight Train Cars in Chester County
    Michael Taylor
    High winds are blamed for the toppling of these train cars in Chester County on Friday. See Larger

    High winds topped over cars of a freight train in Chester County on Friday.

    Two cars of a East Penn Railroad train were tossed off elevated tracks around midday Friday near Wilson Mill Road in Lower Oxford Township, officials said.

    Winds in the area topped 60 mph as a strong winter storm battered the region all day Friday.

    A boxcar and flatbed car were left on their sides along an embankment and the locomotive was pulled partially down the decline.

    Pipes on the flatbed were spilled onto the ground and the tracks were left mangled.

    There are no reports of injuries.

    Photo credit: Michael Taylor

    Photo credit: Michael Taylor

