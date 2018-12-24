High Water to Keep Washington's Crossing Re-Enactors on Land - NBC 10 Philadelphia
High Water to Keep Washington's Crossing Re-Enactors on Land

For the second year in a row, an annual tradition has been called off because of dangerous conditions.

By Associated Press

Published 2 hours ago

    Joseph Kaczmarek
    Revolutionary war re-enactors participate in the 65th annual re-enactment of General George Washington crossing the Delaware River, Monday Dec. 25, 2017, in Upper Makefield Pa. (NBC10 Photo/ Joseph Kaczmarek)

    The annual reenactment of George Washington's daring 1776 crossing of the Delaware River on Christmas Day has once again been left high and dry.

    Organizers announced Monday that the river crossing portion of the reenactment will not take place due to high river conditions following recent rainfall.

    The Washington Crossing Historic Park said on its website that ``ceremonies and speeches will still occur.''

    Last year, high winds prompted cancellation of the annual reenactment, which draws thousands of people to the banks of the river in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, and Titusville, New Jersey.

    Boats ferried 2,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 18 cannons across the river during the original crossing. Washington's troops marched 8 miles downriver before battling Hessian mercenaries in the streets of Trenton.

      

