A teen wanted for gunning down a Philadelphia high school student along South Street on Easter Sunday is behind bars.

Police arrested Zahmir White without incident in West Philadelphia around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Police didn't immediately reveal exact details on how they tracked down the 18-year-old wanted for shooting and killing 16-year-old William Bethel on April 1.

White was in trouble with the law before but nothing as serious as this, police said. He is expected to be charged with murder and weapons charges.



White got into an argument with Bethel and some other people shortly before 6 p.m. on the 800 block of South Street, police said. White then took out a gun and opened fire, striking Bethel in the buttocks and pelvis and shooting two other people, investigators said.

Bethel died two days later at the hospital.

“Disputes and fights used to get settled with fists,” Philadelphia Police Capt. John Ryan said at an earlier news conference. “It gets settled with guns now. That’s not what to teach your children and it’s going to ruin lives.”

Bethel was a student at Boys' Latin of Philadelphia Charter School where he played football. He also boxed and loved to ride his bike.

“Whether it was football, basketball or school, everybody that’s around Will just flat out loved the kid,” Bethel’s former youth football coach Shawn Oliver said.

No word yet if White has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.