A Northeast Philadelphia high school is on lockdown after a shooting outside the building during a basketball game.



Police were called to Lincoln High School on 3201 Ryan Avenue Wednesday around 3:51 p.m. for a report of a large fight and gunshots in the school's parking lot. While class had already been dismissed, a basketball game between Lincoln and Audenried Charter School was taking place inside the building at the time.

When police arrived they found several casings outside and the high school was placed on lockdown.

Police say a shooting victim was dropped off at Nazareth Hospital, about two miles away from Lincoln High School. A medivac is going to transport the victim, who is in critical condition, to Temple University Hospital. Police are working to determine whether the victim was injured in the shooting outside the high school or if he or she was hurt in a separate incident.



This story is developing. Check back for updates.