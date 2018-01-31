School in Northeast Philly on Lockdown After Shooting Outside - NBC 10 Philadelphia
DEVELOPING: 
Eagles Super Bowl Coverage
OLY-PHILLY

School in Northeast Philly on Lockdown After Shooting Outside

While class was already dismissed before the shooting, a basketball game between Lincoln and Audenried Charter School was taking place at the school at the time.

By David Chang

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Watch Live Video From NBC10.com

    A Northeast Philadelphia high school is on lockdown after a shooting outside the building during a basketball game.

    Police were called to Lincoln High School on 3201 Ryan Avenue Wednesday around 3:51 p.m. for a report of a large fight and gunshots in the school's parking lot. While class had already been dismissed, a basketball game between Lincoln and Audenried Charter School was taking place inside the building at the time.

    When police arrived they found several casings outside and the high school was placed on lockdown.

    Police say a shooting victim was dropped off at Nazareth Hospital, about two miles away from Lincoln High School. A medivac is going to transport the victim, who is in critical condition, to Temple University Hospital. Police are working to determine whether the victim was injured in the shooting outside the high school or if he or she was hurt in a separate incident.

    This story is developing. Check back for updates.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices