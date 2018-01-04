Wicked wind and frigid cold are slowing clean-up efforts at the Jersey Shore. NBC10's Drew Smith reports from Atlantic City.

Fire crews in Atlantic City, New Jersey battled flames, smoke and freezing cold temperatures as a fire at a high rise broke out Thursday evening.

An electrical fire sparked on the third floor at the Jeffrie's Tower along the 200 block of North Vermont Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday, officials said.

The fire knocked power out to much of the multi-level building and fire crews worked to evacuate dozens of residents out of the building.

NBC10's Drew Smith reported many of the residents are elderly or have special needs.

The extreme cold and wind complicated the evacuation process.

