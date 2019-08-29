Two men were charged in a massive heroin and fentanyl-laced pill bust in Delaware. NBC10's Tim Furlong has the details.

What to Know Two men are in custody following a massive heroin and pill bust in Delaware, officials announced Thursday.

Julian Rivera-Villa, 56, and Ricardo Perez-Guillen, 40, of Gloucester City, New Jersey, are both charged with distribution of fentanyl.

The estimated street value of all the drugs seized is more than $1 million, investigators said.

The arrests were the results of a long-term investigation into fentanyl and heroin trafficking in Delaware by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Perez-Guillen was arrested last week after allegedly selling a kilogram of heroin and 600 fake Oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl in New Castle, Delaware. Rivera-Villa was also arrested outside a home he shared with Perez-Guillen in Gloucester City, investigators said.

During a search of the home, investigators seized an additional seven kilograms of heroin, three kilograms of cocaine, 14,000 fake Oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and more than $28,000 in cash, police said. Investigators also seized another two kilograms of heroin hidden in traps under the backseat of Perez-Guillen’s car, according to officials.

Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss called the bust the largest federal seizure of heroin and fake Oxycodone pills in recent memory.

“Thousands of fentanyl-laced pills and over 1.4 million doses of heroin have been taken out of the hands of those who would seek to profit from illegally distributing these poisons to our communities,” Weiss said. “Fake Oxycodone pills such as those seized here are especially dangerous, because the pills actually contain fentanyl, a dangerous—and potentially deadly—synthetic opioid.”