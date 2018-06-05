A mother and son were arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

Candace Gottlieb, 59, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey and Tyler Gottlieb, 27, were both arrested Friday. Their arrests followed a federal investigation into the trafficking of counterfeit prescription opioid pills containing fentanyl and heroin, as well as cocaine and marijuana.

In March of 2018, federal officers seized $67,760 from Tyler Gottlieb as he was about to board a flight to California from Philadelphia International Airport, officials said.

The FBI later obtained 802 counterfeit prescription pills, at least 200 of which contained fentanyl and heroin, from Tyler and Candace Gottlieb during the ensuing months, according to investigators.

Officials also say the FBI bought cocaine in a transaction orchestrated by Tyler Gottlieb, seized about 40 pounds of marijuana sent by Tyler Gottlieb to New Jersey through the mail and obtained samples of cocaine and marijuana from Candace Gottlieb.

Investigators say they executed a search warrant of Gottlieb’s New Jersey home Friday and seized about 6,600 additional counterfeit prescription pills they suspect contained fentanyl and heroin as well as cocaine and marijuana packaged for distribution.

They also found and seized two handguns from inside the home and around $2,000 in cash, according to officials.

On Saturday morning investigators executed a second search warrant of another home connected to Tyler Gottlieb and seized an AK-47 assault rifle, a shotgun, 1,000 rounds of ammunition, high-capacity ammunition magazines, two handguns, marijuana and packaging materials, officials said.

Tyler Gottlieb was arrested in California where he is awaiting a federal court appearance.

Candace Gottlieb is a well-known diving coach affiliated with USA diving.

"USA Diving is aware of the circumstances surrounding Candace Gottlieb and has suspended her USA Diving membership," a spokesperson wrote.



A neighbor also told NBC10 Candace Gottlieb had another son who died of a drug overdose last year.

