Officials have announced the opening celebrations for the much-anticipated and long-delayed American Dream project in the Meadowlands – and in doing so, revealed some of the details surrounding the businesses and attractions that will call the megamall home.

The grand opening is scheduled to kick off Oct. 25 -- although the mall, which is located in East Rutherford, will open in phases.

The Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, which is expected to be the Western Hemisphere’s largest indoor theme park, will be one of the first sites to open. It will feature The Shredder, The Shellraiser and Nickelodeon’s Skyline Scream. The park will also feature over 35 rides, rollercoasters and attractions and even live entertainment on the Nickelodeon Slime Stage.

Aside from the Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, The Rink at American Dream will also open Oct. 25.

The Rink is a NHL-regulation size ice rink that will be the site for numerous family-friendly activities, including open skating, figure skating and hockey tournaments.

On Nov. 27, DreamWorks Water Park will open, allowing for visitors to immerse themselves in Madagascar’s Rain Forest, Shrek’s Swamp and the Kung Fu Panda Zone within North America’s largest indoor water park. The water park will feature more than 40 water slides and 15 attractions including SurfRiders and a lazy river.

The enormous water park will also feature a 1.5-acre wave pool and the world’s tallest indoor body slide.

But, fear not, for if winter sports are more your thing, then you are in luck. Just in time for the holiday season, on Dec. 5, the indoor ski and snowboard slopes at Big SNOW will debut.

Big SNOW allows visitors to ski and snowboard 365 days a year at North America’s only indoor real-snow park. Private lessons, coaching and kid’s camps are only a few of many activities available.

The mall's more than 350 shops won't open until March of next year, though. Internationally renowned luxury houses including Hermès, Dolce & Gabbana, Saint Laurent and Moncler will call American Dream Home.

Iconic American specialty retailers Saks Fifth Avenue and Tiffany & Co., plus the world’s largest fast-fashion favorites, Zara, H&M, Uniqlo and Primark along with unexpected emerging designers, art galleries and more are also set to open up at American Dream.

There will also be more than 100 carefully curated dining destinations.

Merlin Entertainments’ SEA LIFE Aquarium and LEGOLAND Discovery Center, CMX Luxury Movie Theater, Kidzania, a 300-foot-tall Observation Wheel, as well as other entertainment, will also be a part of the megamall.

American Dream project developer, Triple Five, initially announced in July that the megamall would open Oct. 25

The long-delayed American Dream will feature 3 million square feet of retail, dining and entertainment.

The project has been plagued by financial problems since the first contract was awarded in 2003.

The immense structure, once called "the ugliest damn building in New Jersey" by former Republican Gov. Chris Christie, has sat unfinished between MetLife Stadium and the New Jersey Turnpike for years.