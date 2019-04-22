For 40 years, the Blue Cross Broad Street Run has been one of Philadelphia's most-anticipated annual events. This year's race kicks off on Sunday, May 5, at 8 a.m.

What to Know The Blue Cross Broad Street Run will kick off Sunday, May 5, at 8 a.m.

This is its 40th race in the City of Philadelphia.

You can find more information on this year's run by visiting broadstreetrun.com or calling the race hotline at 215-683-3594.

On your mark, get set ... are you ready to go?

For decades, the Blue Cross Broad Street Run has been one of Philadelphia's most-anticipated annual events. Here's what fans and racers need to know:

Why is this race such a big deal?

It's historic -- and popular. The inaugural Broad Street Run occured back in 1980. That year, 1,454 runners finished the race. This year, about 35,500 people are expected to run for the finish line, with more than 40,000 applying for a spot. Many runners use the race as an opportunity to spotlight and raise money for their favorite charities.

This year, for the 40th running of the race, the winner and top four runners-up in the general, American, masters, open and masters wheelchair divisions will be awarded cash prizes ranging from $100 to $3,000.

When does the race start?

The Blue Cross Broad Street Run will take place Sunday, May 5, at 8 a.m.

Where does the race begin and end?

The course begins at Broad Street and Somerville Avenue and ends inside the Philadelphia Navy Yard in South Philadelphia.

How can I get to the starting area?

Blue Cross Broad Street Run officials reccommend using SEPTA and PATCO's services. Runners who are wearing their race bib will be granted free admission onto the subway. SEPTA's Regional Rail will also be operating on its regular weekend schedule.

What am I allowed to bring on the course?

Backpacks, coolers, and non-clear bags are not permitted during the race or at the Navy Yard. However, runners are allowed to carry their belongings in clear plastic bags. Additionally, runners are prohibited from wearing headsets or earphones for safety reasons.

Will there be parking available?

No. Runners are encouraged to park in the sports complex parking lots on Broad Street and Pattison Avenue, then take SEPTA's Broad Street Line to the starting point.

Where are the best places for spectators to watch the Blue Cross Broad Street Run?

Fans will be able to watch the race from a number of different spots on the route. Here are some of the observation locations recommended by the Blue Cross Broad Street Run organizers:

The start area near Broad and Fisher streets

North Broad Street on Temple University's campus

North Broad Street at Callowhill

Dilworth Plaza

Broad and Walnut streets

South Broad Street along the Avenue of the Arts

South Broad Street at Carpenter (High School for the Creative and Performing Arts)

South Broad Street at Jackson (South Philadelphia High School)

South Broad Street at Bigler

South Broad Street at Packer Avenue

Broad Street and Pattison Avenue at the sports complex

Can I watch from home?





NBC10 and Telemundo62 will air live coverage of the Blue Cross Broad Street Run throughout the morning. Video of the race will also be available to stream on NBC10.com and Telemundo62.com . Coverage begins at 7:30 a.m.

Can I still register to run?



The lottery to register for the race is closed, but you may still be able to sign up if you The lottery to register for the race is closed, but you may still be able to sign up if you run for a charity

For more information on gear checks, transportation and volunteering, visit broadstreetrun.com or call the race hotline at 215-683-3594.