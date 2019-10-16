New Jersey is in the grips of a now monthslong Hepatitis A outbreak, with confirmed cases up 800 percent year-over-year, according to the newest state health statistics.

Camden and Gloucester counties have the most confirmed cases in the state, with 135 and 62 respectively.

The 517 HAV cases confirmed between Dec. 1, 2018 and Oct. 12, 2019, is an eight-fold increase from the 64 cases confirmed the previous year, according to a report by the state Department of Health released last week.

At least 324 cases have led to hospitalizations, the state report said.

This increase is not unique to New Jersey as several other states are also reporting similar increases," the report said. "While these risk factors have been most commonly identified, increases in hepatitis A cases have also been observed in those without these risk factors."

Those most susceptible to the outbreak, according to the health department, are "cases among persons reporting homelessness, drug use, Men who have Sex with Men (MSM) and recent incarceration."

A message left for the department seeking further information was not returned by early Wednesday afternoon.