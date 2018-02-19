 Record-Breaker? Temps to Push Into the 70's This Week - NBC 10 Philadelphia
DEVELOPING: 
Olympics Results, Video
OLY-PHILLY

Record-Breaker? Temps to Push Into the 70's This Week

By Bill Henley

11 PHOTOS

Monday, Feb 19, 2018

As the eyes of the world focus on the Winter Olympics in chilly South Korea, our area will be experience possibly record-breaking warmth. Temps are expected to push into the upper 70's by midweek.
More Photo Galleries
Snow and Wintry Mix Fall Throughout Area
Feb. 20 Olympics Photos: Shibutani Siblings Win Bronze
Connect With Us
AdChoices