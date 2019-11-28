Helpful Neighbors Rescue Horse Who Fell in Bensalem Township Pool - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Helpful Neighbors Rescue Horse Who Fell in Bensalem Township Pool

The wandering equine became enmeshed after stepping onto a pool covering that gave way under its weight

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Helpful Neighbors Rescue Horse Who Fell in Bensalem Township Pool
    Bensalem Fire Rescue

    A horse in Bucks County had to be rescued after falling into a swimming pool and getting stuck in the cold water Thursday.

    The wandering equine became enmeshed after stepping onto a pool covering that gave way under its weight around 8:10 a.m. at a property on Ashton Road in Bensalem Township, the Bensalem Fire Recue said on Twitter.

    Firefighters, Bensalem Police officers and nearby residents quickly got to work, pulling the horse, which belonged to a neighbor, out of the pool after about 20 minutes and covering the wet equine with large blankets to warm it back up.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices