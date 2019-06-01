Heavy Rains Are Back After Sunny Saturday

Here we go again. A line of severe storms arrives Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. with potentially damaging winds, brief intense downpours, hail and lightning. The storms are expected to last through 10 p.m.

What to Know You can leave the umbrella at home Friday as clear conditions are expected during the day after three days of storms.

At night some more storms are possible, but are not expected to be severe.

The mainly dry conditions last into Saturday.

It's time to break out those umbrellas. Again.

After a seasonably warm and sunny Saturday, storms moved back into the area bringing heavy rain and lightning. The region is under a First Alert through Sunday night.

By 10 p.m. Saturday, Berks County and the Lehigh County already experienced storms with Philadelphia and surrounding counties expecting potential downpours before midnight.

This system should clear out by Sunday morning, which will bring a mixture of sunshine and clouds with temperatures climbing into the 80s.

We need to watch another round of gusty thunderstorms Sunday afternoon, however, especially after 2 p.m. While those storms will contain some brief, heavy downpours, gusty winds, and lightning, they will be nothing like the powerhouse storms we toughed out this past week.

They should last an hour, at most, and we should dry out by late Sunday evening.

Crisp, breezy, sunny, and refreshing weather starts off our new workweek on Monday.

