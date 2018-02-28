A major coastal storm will hit the area early Friday morning leading to a First Alert for our region. The storm will bring dangerous wind, heavy rain, flooding and even some snow in the Poconos and Lehigh Valley. NBC10 First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Tammie Souza has the forecast.

What to Know A First Alert is in effect from 5 a.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday due to a major coastal storm.

The main threat will be heavy rain, wind gusts and coastal flooding.

Snow is also possible in the Poconos and we could see a wintry mix in the Philly suburbs.

March will come roaring in like a lion with a major coastal storm. A First Alert will be in effect for our area from 5 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday for dangerous high winds, coastal flooding, periods of heavy rain, localized street flooding and mountain snow. There may even be a rain-snow mix across the Lehigh Valley and upper Pennsylvania suburbs late Friday. While the First Alert goes into effect early Friday morning, the rain and wind will begin Thursday afternoon.



“The biggest threats are going to be those 50 to 60 mile an hour wind gusts across the entire area,” said NBC10 First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Tammie Souza.



TIMING



Thursday Night – Friday Morning: Heaviest Rain, snow in western and central Pennsylvania, including the Poconos

Friday Afternoon – Friday Night: Highest Winds, possible downed trees and power lines with travel delays

Saturday Morning – Saturday Night: During the times of high tide, expect flooding on some roads in coastal Delaware and parts of the Jersey Shore

Since February was one of the wettest months on record in much of the area, the 1 to 2 inches of rain expected with this storm could lead to localized flooding.

The wind around the storm could be the strongest of any storm we’ve seen this winter. Some computer models show wind gusts between 50 mph and 60 mph Friday night from the Philadelphia area to the shore.

The center of the storm will sit offshore producing high winds in combination with the full moon and high tide, leading to a coastal flood threat on Saturday for parts of the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches.

Snow is also possible in higher elevations in the Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia suburbs. If the upper air part of the low tracks just right, it could even snow for a while in other parts of our area. If it did snow however, just like our last storm, it would likely melt on roads as it falls.

Skies are expected to clear on Saturday leading to a dry but windy weekend. Stay with NBC10 and the app for the latest weather updates.

