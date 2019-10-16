A high around 70 degrees for Wednesday with heavy rain starting in the afternoon. Slippery conditions and localized flooding could happen in some neighborhoods. Gusty winds are expected to swipe it all away overnight with dry conditions for the rest of the week.

The heavy rain, along with slippery conditions caused by leaves, should slow your commute home.

Strong wind gusts follow the rain and drop temperatures for Thursday.

Grab your umbrella Wednesday morning because heavy rain is expected to dampen your afternoon and evening, hitting hardest during the evening commute home.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert for heavy rain and localized flooding for the entire Philadelphia region through the evening commute. The First Alert is in effect from 2 to 10 p.m.

Conditions were dry Wednesday morning, but that should change as showers arrive in the early afternoon.

The heavy rain, which we haven’t seen much of recently, is then expected to slow the evening commute. So, give yourself some extra time to get where you need to go. Leaves on roads could also cause slippery conditions, especially on narrow and winding roads, AAA Mid-Atlantic warned.

Some neighborhoods could get a thunderstorm, but the heavy rain is the bigger threat.

The high Wednesday is expected around 70.

Once the rain moves out Wednesday night, gusty winds should follow. Those winds push high temps down to the upper 50s for Thursday.

Temps then slowly warm as we head into the weekend with mostly clear conditions expected.

Keep ahead of the rain with our NBC10 First Alert Weather forecast on air and in the NBC10 app.