Friday is the last day of clear skies for a while. NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz breaks down the upcoming forecast of rain hitting the region.

What to Know First Alert Weather Team issues a First Alert for the threat of heavy rain and localized flooding starting Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

Saturday begins a stretch of more than a week of days where some neighborhoods could see rain.

“There will be days when everybody gets rain but there will be days where just some neighborhoods do and not others,” Tammie Souza says.

A strong coastal storm will pound the Philadelphia region with torrential downpours and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening into early Sunday as the region enters a humid and wet patch that will last through next week.

“We are expecting some pockets of very heavy rain,” NBC10 First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Tammie Souza said. “Any storm could dump several inches of rain per hour. Localized flooding is possible, roads will be impacted and there will be some intense lightning.”

Rain will start in southern Delaware and South Jersey Saturday morning, then push into Philadelphia and the immediate suburbs in the early afternoon, then into the Lehigh Valley by late afternoon. The high won't get out of the 70s.

The heaviest rain and thunderstorms are expected Saturday 7 to 11 p.m. and could interrupt outdoor plans. Be sure to check any organized outdoor activities, like concerts or sporting events, for delays and cancellations. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Sunday morning.

The rain should be gone by early Sunday morning but returning by Sunday night.

You would be hard pressed to imagine the stormy Saturday on tap during another sunny, clear day on Friday. You may even see fairly clear conditions for most of the day Sunday, once the storm moves out, but don’t rule out the chance for a pop-up shower.

Rain and cloudy skies are expected Monday as we enter a pattern of humid and gloomy days caused by an atmospheric river, which is a narrow stream of moisture flowing over the area for days on end. In California, for example, the phenomena has been nicknamed a "Pineapple Express." In our case, the Bermuda high will be directly to the east, blocking an area of low pressure directly to the west, creating a channel for the moisture overhead.



Photo credit: NBC10 This atmospheric river pattern will put the region into a series of gloomy days with rain possible. See Larger

Temps will be seasonable in the 80s through the week but with high humidity it should feel like Florida.

“Some days are going to be gray all day with periods of heavy rain, other days you may see partly sunny skies, it may warm enough for a pop up storm,” Tammie said.

The best bet is to stick with the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team on air and on our app through the weekend and next week for the latest on the wet weather.