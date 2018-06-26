Heat Wave Coming: Temps to Feel Like 100s by Weekend

NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz is tracking a beautiful Tuesday ahead of possible storms moving toward our area Wednesday into Thursday.

The region will experience dangerous heat by the weekend, as temperatures shift into the mid 90s with temperatures feeling between 100 and 105 degrees due to high humidity.

While the week began with beautiful conditions: low humidity and low 80s, temperatures begin to take a drastic climb Thursday. Thursday is forecast to reach the upper 80s with scattered thunderstorms, particularly in the morning.

Temperatures continue to rise Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but we remain rain free.



Why? High pressure from the west strengthens and moves atop us. High pressure acts as a lid on a pot — helping to boil our atmosphere, but stopping any stormy weather from entering. As a result, we’ll see plenty of sun but temperatures will rise and conditions turn oppressive.

With feels-like temperatures around or above 100 degrees through at least Saturday and Sunday, outdoor activities may be dangerous. Particularly, elderly, children and those with respiratory problems (since air quality degrades in high heat) should be cautious outside. Everyone should limit time outdoors, especially in the afternoon.

Friday is forecast to reach 93 degrees, Saturday 96 and Sunday 97. Monday is also expected in the low 90s, around 92 degrees. Even Tuesday or Wednesday could hit the low 90s. This means we’ll experience our first heat wave of Summer.

Cumulative heat can be a problem for people without air conditioning, as there will be little relief for a several day stretch. Low temperatures will only fall to the mid and upper 70s over the weekend. Visiting shopping centers or public buildings with air-conditioning are good ideas.

Stay with us on-air and online as we track this extreme heat as a First Alert is expected to be issued for Saturday through Monday. We will fine tune the timing and temps in the coming days.

