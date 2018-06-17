NBC10 First Alert: Dangerous Heat to Hit Area

Father's Day was the start of a heat wave for our area. NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Sosna has the details.

Philadelphia reached 90 degrees at 3:49 p.m. Sunday marking the first day of a potential heat wave; the first of the season. Humidity levels never soared to earlier projected levels, so the heat was tolerable.

Tropical humidity is building and is located just to the south of us. The humidity will move in during the overnight hours making tonight not as comfortable for sleeping as recent nights.

Dangerous heat will arrive in the area Monday. Highs tomorrow afternoon may match the record high of 96, set back in 1957. Isolated strong to severe t-storms will form Monday afternoon and evening, especially from Philadelphia and points N & W. An isolated shower or t-storm is possible into Monday night. Most of south Jersey, and the NJ & DE beaches will remain dry during this time.

Tuesday will remain hot, but expect humidity levels to drop through the day. Afternoon highs may touch 90, but the air won't be oppressive. A few heavy t-storms are possible Tuesday afternoon, mainly across far southern New Jersey into southern DE.

MON: Hazy sunshine with record heat possible. Turning extremely muggy. Isolated strong to severe PM storms possible, mainly N & W of Philadelphia. High: 96 (Feels Like: 100-102)

TUE: Muggy during the morning with falling humidity during the afternoon. Afternoon and evening heavy t-storms well S & E of Philadelphia. High: 90

WED: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm. Chance of afternoon t-storms. High: 86

THUR (SUMMER'S ARRIVAL): Mainly sunny and warm. High: 86

FRI: Partly cloudy and pleasant. High 80.

SAT: Mainly sunny and nice. T-storms possible at night. High 80.

SUN: Partly cloudy, hazy, warm, and more humid. Chance of t-storms. High 86.

WEATHER HEADLINES:

• TURNING STEAMY & DANGEROUSLY HOT MONDAY… RECORD HIGHS *POSSIBLE*

• ISOLATED STRONG TO SEVERE T-STORMS POSSIBLE MONDAY PM & EVENING (MAINLY N & W PHILADELPHIA)

• STILL HOT TUESDAY, BUT TURNING LESS MUGGY

