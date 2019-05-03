If you traveled through Newark Airport on Christmas Eve, you may have been exposed to measles. Brian Thompson reports.

A traveler with measles who flew into Newark Liberty International Airport from Israel may have exposed other people to the highly contagious disease, health officials say.

The traveler arrived in Terminal C at the airport on April 16, the New Jersey Department of Health said Thursday.

Anyone who was in Terminal C on April 16 between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. may have been exposed to measles and could develop symptoms as late as May 7 if infected, according to the health department.

"New Jersey residents identified as potentially exposed on the ill individual's flights will be notified by their local health department," the department noted.

Anyone who suspects they've been exposed is urged to call a health care provider before going to a medical office to prevent additional spread of the disease, which is transmitted by airborne particles, droplets, and direct contact with the respiratory secretions of an infected person.

Two doses of the measles vaccine are 97 percent effective in preventing measles, so health officials urge anyone who hasn't been vaccinated to do so.

Young children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems are at highest risk for severe complications, which can include pneumonia and encephalitis.

Symptoms include rash, high fever, cough and red, watery eyes. The rash usually starts on the face, proceeds down the body, and may include the palms and soles.

The rash lasts several days. Infected individuals are contagious from four days before rash onset through the fourth day after rash appearance.