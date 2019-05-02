The number of measles cases in the U.S. has now risen to 704 — the largest number of cases reported in America in decades. Ida Siegal reports.

Health officials in New Jersey are warning of potential measles exposure in Middlesex and Ocean counties, including at a popular trampoline park, late last month.

The state's Department of Health is informing residents about a confirmed case of measles in a New York City resident who potentially exposed individuals in Middlesex and Ocean counties on April 22 and 23.

Officials say anyone who visited Sky Zone on 600 Hadley Road, South Plainfield, on April 22 from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. and/or River 978 Banquet Hall on 978 River Ave. in Lakewood on April 23 from 6:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. (on April 24) may have been exposed to the disease.

Health officials recommend that anyone who visited the locations during the specified dates and times should contact a health provider immediately to discuss potential exposure and risk of developing the illness.

If you have been exposed, you are at risk if you have not been vaccinated or have not had measles.

Individuals potentially exposed on these dates, if infected, could develop symptoms as late as May 14, according to the Department of Health.

Measles is a highly contagious disease. Its symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. It can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis, which is swelling of the brain. Measles infection in a pregnant woman can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or a low-birth-weight baby.

Measles is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. People can also get sick when they come in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.

This latest potential measles exposure comes in the midst of a mass outbreak of the disease around the nation, particularly in nearby New York state.