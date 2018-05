A hazmat situation drew firefighters outside of a terminal at Philadelphia International Airport Wednesday morning.

The Philadelphia Fire Department’s hazardous materials unit responded after a small package was outside of Terminal C before 8 a.m., airport spokeswoman Diane Gerace said.

The response didn’t impact airport operations, Gerace said.

No word yet on the type of package found. Multiple emergency vehicles could be seen gathered near the terminal.

