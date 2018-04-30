Police Investigate Video of Teens Attacking Student

Video surfaced showing two Hatboro-Horsham High School students attacking another student. Now police are investigating.

An investigation is underway after a video surfaced showing local high school students attacking another teen.

The video shows two Hatboro-Horsham High School students chasing after and repeatedly punching another student. Hatboro-Horsham High School Principal Dennis Williams, Jr. confirmed the incident involved students at the school though it occurred off school grounds.

“The cruelty displayed in the video is heart wrenching,” a spokeswoman for the Hatboro-Horsham School District told NBC10.

The district contacted police and is working with them to investigate the incident.

“Because the faces of the students engaged in the incident are visible on the video, it is possible that some students might experience anger and thoughts of retaliation,” Williams wrote in a letter to families. “Students have been alerted to the fact that addressing bullying with more aggression is not an option.”

Susan Miller told NBC10 she received an email from the school notifying her of the incident Friday and her daughter, a Hatboro-Horsham student, also told her about it.

"You never think it's going to happen in your school district or in your home or anywhere," Miller said. "But when it does, it's reality. It's everywhere."

Counselors will be available for students and the school plans to have continued discussions about bullying.

