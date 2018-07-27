Pat Benatar's Hard Rock Atlantic City Concert Canceled Due to 'Technical Issue' - NBC 10 Philadelphia
WATCH LIVE: 
Trump Talks Economic Growth
logo_philly_2x

Pat Benatar's Hard Rock Atlantic City Concert Canceled Due to 'Technical Issue'

'Technical issue' forces Atlantic City Hard Rock to cancel Pat Benatar at Last Minute

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Pat Benatar's Hard Rock Atlantic City Concert Canceled Due to 'Technical Issue'
    Getty Images
    Musician Neil Giraldo and singer Pat Benatar didn't get to take the stage in Atlantic City Thursday night.

    One of Atlantic City's newest hotels and casino has canceled a Pat Benatar concert minutes before the show was to start.

    An "unforeseen technical issue" is blamed for the cancellation at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Thursday night.

    Benatar, Neil Giraldo and Rick Springfield were scheduled to perform before the casino posted on Facebook the show would not go on, leaving people in line waiting to go into the venue. Officials did not say what the technical issue was.

    Ticketholders can receive a refund at the point of purchase.

    Hard Rock opened last month in what had been the Trump Taj Mahal.

    Top Celeb Photos: Mila Kunis at 'Spy Who Dumped Me' PremiereTop Celeb Photos: Mila Kunis at 'Spy Who Dumped Me' Premiere

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices