What to Know At least one woman is rescued from the rubble of a collapse home along South Broad Street in Hamilton Township, Mercer County.

No word yet on what caused the three-story house to collapse.

First responders continued to dig through the rubble looking for other victims.

Rescues were underway Monday morning after a house collapsed in Mercer County, New Jersey, trapping residents in the rubble.

Neighbor James Feig said he arrived around 7 a.m., just minutes after the collapse, to find a woman partially stuck in bricks and debris where a three-story home once stood along South Broad Street near Joseph Street in Hamilton Township.

The woman who was rescued was on her cellphone with dispatchers moments after the collapse Feig said. He comforted her until crews were able to free her from the rubble.





The woman was hospitalized with scrapes and cuts, Hamilton police said.

Firefighters, rescue teams and search dogs worked to find other people trapped in the debris. Up to three people were trapped, neighbors said the rescued woman told them.

State police, local police, firefighters and utilities responded to the scene. PSE&G turned off gas to the area as part of standard routine after a collapse. So far the incident doesn’t appear gas-related, PSE&G said.

Broad Street was closed between Lily Street and New Cedar Lane as crews responded to the scene.

No word yet what caused the collapse.