The 'Hamilton' Effect: What It Meant for Restaurants Near Forrest Theatre - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

The 'Hamilton' Effect: What It Meant for Restaurants Near Forrest Theatre

The hit musical about the founding fathers made its way to Philadelphia in August and let the final curtain fall on Sunday

By Kennedy Rose | Philadelphia Business Journal

Published 7 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The 'Hamilton' Effect: What It Meant for Restaurants Near Forrest Theatre
    Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File
    In this Aug. 6, 2015 file photo, Lin-Manuel Miranda appears at the curtain call following the opening night performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York.

    Despite the fact that Walnut Street restaurant Bareburger was jam-packed during dinner rush on "Hamilton" show nights, some customers did not want to "Wait For It."

    "Everyone who comes in here, because it's across the street, is like, 'Oh, I'm going to the theater so I need to get in and out of here in a hurry,' and we're like, 'So is everybody else,'" Manager John Dubitsky said.

    Bareburger, like several other restaurants near the Forrest Theatre, saw a bump in business and changed it up to accommodate the two-and-a-half month run of "Hamilton." The hit musical about the founding fathers (not including Benjamin Franklin) made its way to Philadelphia in August and let the final curtain fall on Sunday.

    Read more about 'Hamilton's' effect on restaurants near the Forrest Theatre on PBJ.com.

    Get all your business news with the Philadelphia Business Journal.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices