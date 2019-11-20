In this Aug. 6, 2015 file photo, Lin-Manuel Miranda appears at the curtain call following the opening night performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York.

Despite the fact that Walnut Street restaurant Bareburger was jam-packed during dinner rush on "Hamilton" show nights, some customers did not want to "Wait For It."

"Everyone who comes in here, because it's across the street, is like, 'Oh, I'm going to the theater so I need to get in and out of here in a hurry,' and we're like, 'So is everybody else,'" Manager John Dubitsky said.

Bareburger, like several other restaurants near the Forrest Theatre, saw a bump in business and changed it up to accommodate the two-and-a-half month run of "Hamilton." The hit musical about the founding fathers (not including Benjamin Franklin) made its way to Philadelphia in August and let the final curtain fall on Sunday.

