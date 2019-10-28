Halloween Miracles: Babies at CHOP Dress Up in Adorable Costumes While in Hospital's Care
These babies are in the NICU at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, but their medical needs didn't stop them from getting in the Halloween spirit. They dressed up a little early to celebrate. "Opportunities like this are just a feel-good way for families to feel happy and enjoy the fall season, despite being in the hospital," said a CHOP spokesperson.