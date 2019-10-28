Halloween Miracles: Babies at CHOP Dress Up in Adorable Costumes While in Hospital's Care - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Halloween Miracles: Babies at CHOP Dress Up in Adorable Costumes While in Hospital's Care

14 PHOTOS

14 minutes ago

Published Oct 28, 2019 at 3:09 PM | Updated 14 minutes ago
These babies are in the NICU at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, but their medical needs didn't stop them from getting in the Halloween spirit. They dressed up a little early to celebrate. "Opportunities like this are just a feel-good way for families to feel happy and enjoy the fall season, despite being in the hospital," said a CHOP spokesperson.
More Photo Galleries
In Pictures: Kincade Fire Scorches Wineries, Homes in Sonoma County
The Vai Sikahema Foundation's Luau In October, 2019
Connect With Us
AdChoices