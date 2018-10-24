Halloween Decorations Broken, Stolen Throughout Berks County

Halloween decorations have been reported stolen right off of front lawns in Exeter Township and other parts of Berks County. The victims have a message for these thieves and are hoping this will prompt them to return it.

What to Know Halloween decorations have been stolen and damaged throughout Berks County.

Kyle Borzillo spent hundreds of dollars decorating his yard for Halloween, only to find his decorations stolen and broken.

Video surveillance shows footage of thieves hitting homes throughout the neighborhood, but police have yet to come up with a suspect.

“Mischief Night” came early to some Berks County homes – and was a little more than just “mischief."

Halloween decorations have been stolen and damaged throughout Berks County, notably in Reading and Exeter Township.

Two of the victims, Kyle Borzillo and his fiancée, Bri, have started taking down their Halloween decorations, after setting up what locals might say is the “spookiest house on the block."

Borzillo spent hundreds of dollars decorating his yard for Halloween, which would draw crowds of neighborhood children daily. But with his six-foot animatronic skeleton stolen and seven-foot clown statue severely damaged on the night of Oct. 21, he has since removed decorations from his yard.

“Anything that talks you are talking from 150 to over 300 hundred dollars," Borzillo said.

Video surveillance footage from a neighbor shows thieves damaging and stealing decorations, then speeding off in a blue SUV.

"There is a women standing right on the corner of my driveway violently ripping at my clown trying to rip him out of the ground," Borzillo told NBC10.

Both Borzillo's house and the one next door were hit 10 minutes apart by the thieves. Borzillo intends to press charges and hopes to prevent future thefts.

"I want to press charges," he said. "Hopefully getting in their head to never do this again."

If you have any information on the thefts, please call Exeter Township Police.