Joel Freedman, who has been under heavy local scrutiny the past few months as president of Hahnemann University Hospital's parent company, is listing his Rittenhouse Square home for $3.499 million.

The 5,488-square-foot rowhome at 2100-02 Locust St. has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and three half baths. Freedman, along with his wife Stella, purchased the property for $2.597 million in April 2018, tax records show.

The home purchase came just months after a subsidiary of California-based American Academic Health System closed the deal to buy Hahnemann and St. Christopher's Hospital for Children for $170 million from Tenet Healthcare Corp. in January 2018. Freedman is the founder, chairman and president of AAHS.

AAHS subsidiary Philadelphia Academic Health System, Hahnemann and St. Christoper's all filed for bankruptcy court protection 18 months later. Freedman announced plans in late June to close Hahnemann, saying the hospital was losing an average of $5 million per month.

