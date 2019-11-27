NBC10's Tim Furlong takes a look at traffic conditions as motorists hit the road on Thanksgiving Eve.

What to Know A Wind Advisory is in effect for our region until 6 p.m. on Thursday.

West winds 20 to 30 mph and wind gusts up to 50 mph are expected between Wednesday night and Thursday.

A wintry mix could hit our area Sunday evening.

Be careful hitting the roads. Gusty winds will impact travel conditions on Thanksgiving Eve and Day.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for our region until 6 p.m. on Thursday.

TIMELINE OF WHEN AND WHAT TO EXPECT/IMPACTS

THROUGH MIDNIGHT

TEMPERATURES: 52-58 – MILD

SUSTAINED WINDS: Southwest 20 MPH

GUSTS: 25-40 MPH

IMPACTS: Some airport delays may become possible with stronger cross winds and high volume of traffic. Worth checking in with airport & flight carrier as evening continues.

MIDNIGHT TO 6 AM THANKSGIVING MORNING

FALLING TEMPERATURES: Low-mid 50s around midnight, near 40 by 6 a.m. – COLDER

SUSTAINED WINDS: West-northwest 20-25 MPH

GUSTS: 40-50 MPH

IMPACTS: Strong wind gusts will occur across the entire area. Localized tree limbs will come down. Spotty power outages possible, but not widespread. High profile vehicle restrictions / speed limit reductions possible for some bridges. Highest pocket of winds 2 a.m. to 3 a.m.

6 AM THANKSGIVING TO NOON THANKSGIVING DAY

CHILLY TEMPERATURES: 38˚ (6 a.m.)  46˚ (Noon): Feels like: 26 degrees early / 38 degrees by midday

SUSTAINED WIND: Northwest 25 MPH

GUSTS: 45-50 MPH (locally higher in the higher elevations)

IMPACTS: Localized tree limbs will come down. Lawn décor needs to be secured. Spotty power outages possible, but not widespread. High profile vehicle restrictions / speed limit reductions possible for some bridges. Highest pocket of winds around 9 a.m. through noon. This wind will be very visual from flags to blowing leaves to people getting battered around by it.

NOON TO 6 PM THANKSGIVING DAY

TEMPERATURES: 45-50 / Feels Like: 30-38

SUSTAINED WINDS: Northwest 25 MPH (early afternoon) diminishing to Northwest 15-20 MPH

GUSTS: DECREASING: 40 MPH early diminishing to 30-35 MPH

IMPACTS: The numbing feel to the air will be the biggest impact during the mid to late afternoon and evening hours.

After 6 p.m. Thanksgiving, wind gusts will no longer be a major problem. Just the cold and the chill for Black Friday shoppers.

We'll discuss more about the brief wintry mix on Sunday later in the week.

Stay with the NBC10 First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast and updates.