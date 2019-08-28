Police discovered 50 guns, eight grenades and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition after responding to a report of a suicidal man inside a Philadelphia home, police said. The man was safely removed and taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation, police said.

Police first received a report of a suicidal man inside a home on the 9700 block of Northeast Avenue shortly before 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived they were met by family members of the 72-year-old homeowner. They told police the man was suicidal and had several loaded weapons inside the house, investigators said.

After gaining the family’s permission, police entered the home and found at least 50 guns throughout the property, including handguns, rifles, shotguns and assault rifles, according to investigators.

“We found guns, or at least a gun, in every single room in the house,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “Some are hidden under furniture. Some are in drawers. Some are in cabinets. Many of them are in closets. Many were in the basement. This was really unusual.”

The man, who police believe left a suicide note, was safely removed from the home and taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation. No one was injured during the incident.

In addition to the guns, police said they also found more than a thousand rounds of ammunition and eight grenades. The Bomb Squad responded to the scene and determined the grenades were inert due to their internal mechanisms being removed, according to police.

“One of them appeared to be a smoke grenade,” Small said. “The other seven appeared to be hand grenades that had the mechanisms removed and hollowed out.”

Police have spent hours searching through the house and removing weapons. Family members told investigators they believe the man was once a gun dealer. Police have not yet determined whether the guns were owned legally however.

Small told NBC10 the weapons will be transported to the Firearms Identification Unit where they’ll be held for storage.

“They’re getting the serial number of every single gun and will run them through their computer and place them on a property receipt,” he said.

Small also said the guns could possibly be returned to family members at a later time.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: If you are in crisis, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting 'Home' to 741741.