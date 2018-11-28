Gunmen Shoot Woman 20 Times in Broad Daylight

Stop the Violence, a national organization that aims to build bridges between police and the communities they serve, are having a gathering in Mercer County on Wednesday. The gathering is in direct response to the murder of a woman who was shot more than 20 times outside of a corner store in Trenton. Police are still searching for two suspects.

Anti-Violence Advocates Gather After Woman Was Shot 20 Times in Trenton

Two gunmen shot a woman 20 times, killing her in broad daylight on a Trenton street Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting broke out shortly after 2 p.m. in the 800 block of Stuyvesant Avenue, according to police. The victim was hit by gunfire multiple times in the head, torso and other parts of her body.

Police believe the woman was targeted.

Police are looking for two shooters. They were seen fleeing the scene in a Nissan Maxima.

In response to the brutal shooting, Stop the Violence, a national organization that aims to build bridges between police and the communities they serve, will gather in Mercer County on Wednesday.

