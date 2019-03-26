One person was killed while two others are fighting for their lives following a triple shooting in front of a North Philadelphia corner store.

The three male victims were outside a store on the 2900 block of North Howard Street at 6:04 p.m. Tuesday when a gunman opened fire.

All three victims were shot multiple times. One person died from his injuries while the two other victims were taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

Police are searching for two suspects who fled the scene after the shooting as well as surveillance video. They have not yet released a description of the suspects.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.