Fight Leads to Shooting at Center City SEPTA Station

A fight on a SEPTA train led to a shooting on a platform at the busy 15th and Market street station in Center City on Monday. The 19-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

An altercation led to a shooting at one of SEPTA's largest interchanges in Center City, sending a young man to the hospital and delaying service for commuters already dealing with crowded conditions.

Police said a 19-year-old man got in a fight with another person on an eastbound El train that led to a shooting on a platform at SEPTA's 15th and Market street station at 3:19 p.m. on Monday. The unidentified suspect then pulled out a gun and opened fire, shooting the 19-year-old man once in the upper thigh.

The shooting sent witnesses into a panic.

"Everybody was just rushing out," Clayton Marshall told NBC10. "I got the feeling, almost like a mass shooting."

Shooting at Busy 15th Street SEPTA Platform

Marshall said a woman and her two young children were among the witnesses.

"She had both her babies and she was saying, 'Oh my God. Oh my God. I just seen somebody get shot,'" Marshall said. "I was talking about it and she told me the guys were fighting, then after the guys started fighting, one guy pulled out, right as he got out on the platform and started shooting."

The victim was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he is in stable condition. SkyForce10 was over the scene as a pregnant woman in a wheelchair was brought to an ambulance. SEPTA officials told NBC10 the woman knows the victim and was taken to Jefferson as well to see him.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. SEPTA officials said police have surveillance footage though they have not yet released it.

The shooting led to delays in both directions on the Market-Frankford Line. Normal service was later restored.

The station was already more crowded than normal prior to the shooting and delays. SEPTA shut down trolley service in Center City for repairs on Friday. The shutdown will continue until next Monday.